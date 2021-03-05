



After weeks of speculations fuelled by rumours about the contract situation of German youngster and attacking midfielder for Bundesliga Bayern Munich, the 18-year-old Jamal Musiala has finally penned a five-year contract until 2026, as announced by the Bavarian giants themselves.

Newsmen recall that the teen recently pledged his national status with Germany deciding against the Three Lions of England. This may have not been unconnected with his choice to pitch his tent with the German champions and remain in the Bundesliga despite growing interests from top sides elsewhere on the continent.

A new contract was a fair bargain and appropriate encouragement for Musiala, playing impressively in his breakout season from the ranks of youth players for Bayern. The 2020/2021 domestic and European campaigns have seen him go from being a largely unknown teenager in August, to starting, starring and scoring in the UEFA Champions League games by February.

The English-German youngster quickly established himself as a world class player, becoming one of Hansi Flick’s first options off the bench and a backup in both the winger and Thomas Muller’s central attacking midfielder positions for Bayern. At this rate, he is undoubtedly on course to become one of the world’s best players. Bayern had to move swiftly to secure him for the foreseeable future.





Musiala, who spoke to the press, after signing, was quick to thank Flick and the backroom staff at the club for trusting in him while intimating the public of his desire to become a key player for Bayern in the future.

“I’m really pleased to have signed my first professional contract at FC Bayern. I just feel very good at the club and in the team, I’m playing with the best players in the world and I can learn from them every day in training.

“Hansi Flick, Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe along with the whole club have believed in me and given me the chance very early on. I just want to repay that faith with good performances, keep getting better and win a lot more titles with FC Bayern. My aim is to become an important player for this club.”

At the ripe age of 18 and the strides he has made in the team, there is a lot expected of the young man and it is the responsibility of the coach and crew to guide him towards the best that can come from him just as it behoves of him to keep his focus fixed on giving it his all.