Jadon Sancho said he hopes to win the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund next season amid links to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old winger, who arrived at Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017, is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United after a season in which he emerged as one of Europe’s hottest talents.

Sancho scored 12 goals and tallied a league-leading 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances, while he impressed on his England debut to attract interest from abroad.

Dortmund’s failure to pip Bayern Munich to the league title may yet prompt an increase in clubs plotting a swoop for Sancho’s signature, but he indicated he would be staying at Signal-Iduna-Park in 2019-20.

“I’m really happy with how I played this season,” Sancho told reporters after Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on the final day of the season, which was not enough as Bayern triumphed by two points.

“I never knew it was going to be like this. From the start I wasn’t really playing often, but then I started playing often later in the season. It was all about hard work.

“The team helped me and the coach has faith me in me and I’m thankful. Next season we’ll be targeting the win, not to come second.”

One Dortmund player who is certain to leave the club is Christian Pulisic, who is heading to Chelsea after spending a season on loan ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge.

Sancho wished the United States international well, saying: “I’ll miss [Pulisic] for sure.

“I’m happy for him and I wish him the best at Chelsea. I’m sure he’s going to enjoy it there but I’m really going to miss him.”