<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho insists he remains focused on the present despite rumours continuing to circulate about his future.

Sancho is enjoying another standout campaign for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring 14 goals and assisting 14 in 22 appearances.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with €100m+ moves the teenager, but Dortmund are his only focus right now.





“I don’t really look at all those things (transfer stories),” he told reporters after the game.

“I just concentrate on my team and take it game by game. That’s the most important thing for me now.”

Dortmund travel to fellow title challengers Borussia Mönchengladbach on March 7.