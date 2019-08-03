<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jadon Sancho turned on the style as he fired Borussia Dortmund to a German Supercup success against Bayern Munich.

The young winger assisted one brilliantly and scored the second to help his side pick up their first piece of silverware in two years.

In an entertaining first half, Dortmund had the first real chance when the ball was cut back for Marco Reus, who brought a smart stop out of Manuel Neuer.

The goalkeeper’s more erratic side was on show shortly afterwards when he raced a long way from goal and was beaten to the ball by Paco Alcacer.

However, the Spaniard’s shot skidded just wide of the post, while a Kingsley Coman attempt was as close as Bayern came at the other end to the opener.

After the break, it was the Jadon Sancho show which took over as he helped put Dortmund ahead when he capitalised on a slack Thiago pass and showed mesmerising feet to race past would-be challengers.

The finishing touch was his deft nutmeg pass through Corentin Tolisso’s legs for Alcacer to coolly stroke the ball low into the net.

A goalmouth scramble almost produced an equaliser when Coman had a header saved by Marwin Hitz, who had Manuel Akanji to thank for clearing off the line while he was out of action.

But the game was put beyond doubt when Raphaël Guerreiro found danger man Sancho with a beautiful outside of the boot pass to put him in the clear.

After that, the prodigious Englishman did the rest, picking up his second nutmeg of the night with a tidy finish through Neuer’s legs to bring back the cup.