Manchester United target Jadon Sancho has admitted to he grew up as a Chelsea fan and idolised Frank Lampard.

The Borussia Dortmund winger, who left Manchester City for Germany in 2017, was born in Camberwell, London.

The 21-year-old is firmly in Gareth Southgate’s plans for the European Championship, which gets under way on Friday evening.

Sancho’s impressive form at Dortmund has made him a target for big European clubs, with United reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Yet it seems as though Sancho has a soft spot for the Blues.

“I’d probably say Frank Lampard,” Sancho told talkSPORT when asked who his England hero was. “I was a Chelsea fan growing up, I can’t lie!

“Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard were my favourite players at the time.





“I just love Frank Lampard and how he played his game; he was so direct and so composed on the ball.

“I like things like that.”

Despite enduring almost two years’ worth of speculation about a move to Old Trafford, Sancho remains unmoved about his future and will remain solely focused on doing his talking on the pitch.

“I’m cool about it,” he said, when quizzed on the speculation linking him to United. “There’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well.

“It’s just how you handle that on the pitch. You’ve got to keep doing what you’re doing; if you keep on doing that then I’m sure that won’t be a problem.

“The main thing is my football and that’s what I’m focusing on at the moment.”