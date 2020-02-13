<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United are looking to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

According to Mirror, the player has decided to snub other clubs in order to join the Red Devils.

Chelsea are keen on the player as well and Sancho could cost around £120m as per the Mirror.

Sancho is thought to be keen on a return to the Premier League and Manchester United are now firm favourites to land him.

Sancho is one of the most talented young players around Europe right now and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United manage to sign him. He has 15 goals and 15 assists to his name this season.

Several top teams will be interested in him and United will have to work hard to get him in.





The Red Devils might not be able to offer him Champions League football next year unless they improve drastically and finish the season strongly. That could affect their chances of getting him to Old Trafford.

However, Mirror believe that United are readying a huge £200,000-a-week plus contract for the former Manchester City winger in order to tempt him.

He will improve them immensely and will add pace, flair and goals to the side.

United need a bit of unpredictability in their attack and Sancho will provide just that for them. He could form a lethal front three alongside Rashford and Martial.