Jadon Sancho has been dropped and fined by Borussia Dortmund ahead of their clash with top-of-the-table Borussia Monchengladbach.

Sky Sports reports Sancho has been left out of the squad and fined by boss Lucien Favre after reportedly returning back late from international duty with England.

The former Manchester City winger featured as a substitute in England’s 6-0 thrashing of Bulgaria in Monday’s Euro 2020 qualifier which was overshadowed by racist abuse towards England players.

The news was first reported by German football magazine Kicker.

“The expectations of Jadon are enormous, but that is dangerous,” said Favre in his news conference on Thursday.

“Jadon is a great player, no discussions, but he still has a lot to learn.”

It is not the first time Sancho has run into trouble with Dortmund. He was dropped to the Under 23s two seasons ago after repeatedly arriving late for training.

Sancho has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs including Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.