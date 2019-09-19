<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Jadon Sancho has remained coy about his future with Borussia Dortmund amid reports linking him with Manchester United next summer.

The youngster has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom following his move to the Westfalenstadion in 2017, where he has provided an impressive 17 goals and 28 assists in 61 games for the Bundesliga side.

However, with the 2019/20 campaign underway, reports have suggested that United will rekindle their interest in the former Man City man next summer, though Sancho swerved talk about a return to the Premier League, insisting he is solely focussed on giving 100 per cent to the club.

“I can’t tell the future,” he told Viasport. “I just take it game by game. I just wanna give 100 per cent for Borussia Dortmund.

“I really want to do well with Dortmund. Obviously, I want to win titles and give everything.

“It’s crazy. Everything has come so fast. But I have a great team. They keep me humbled.

“I just take it game by game and give 100 percent.”