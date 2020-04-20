<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Manchester United to move to Old Trafford in this summer transfer window.

The Sun reports that Sancho is set to become Man United’s first signing of the summer after months of secret talks between both parties.

Newsmen recalls that Sancho had drawn the interest of Man United in the past few days.

Man United are willing to offer Sancho the no.7 shirt, in a bid to lure him to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The Red Devils are believed to be leading the race to sign the 20-year-old from Dortmund for a club-record fee.

Sancho has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund so far this season.





Meanwhile, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted last month that the Bundesliga giants would not stand in Sancho’s way if he wants to leave the club.

Watzke also said that any suitor would have to pay their massive asking price for the England youngster despite the financial ramifications of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“Even before the Coronavirus outbreak, we said that we prefer that Jadon stays with us,” Watzke told Bild.

“At the end of the day, however, you always have to respect what the player wants.

“I will clearly say that even the very rich clubs should not believe that they can come here to snap up bargains. We do not have to sell anyone for less than they are worth.”