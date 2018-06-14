Jack Wilshere has dropped a massive hint that he is ready to end his career at Arsenal.

The midfielder’s Arsenal contract expires at the end of this month, and while discussions continue between Wilshere and the club, the two have still failed to reach an agreement.

In a late night post on Instagram, the midfielder gave an insight into his current mood.

He wrote: “There comes a time when you have to choose between turning the page and closing the book.”

This is not the first time Wilshere has taken to social media to express his views. The 26-year-old went on a Twitter rant to condemn Southgate’s decision of leaving him off the World Cup roster, a decision he repeatedly disputed.

Wilshere was left out of Gareth Southgate’s 25-man England World Cup squad, despite making 38 appearances in all competitions and staying fit for most of the season.

But his improving fitness was not enough to earn him a spot on the plane as the Three Lions prepare for their opener against Tunisia on Monday.

The Gunners alum has been linked to Crystal Palace, Juventus and West Ham United, but it was previously reported that manager Unai Emery was keen to sign Wilshere on to a new deal.

But with Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey both ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates, Wilshere could be near an Arsenal exit after 14 goals in 197 appearances since his September 2008 debut.