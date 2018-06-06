Jack Butland will start in goal for England against Costa Rica in their final warm-up match ahead of the World Cup, according to Sky Sports.

Jordan Pickford started in the 2-1 win over Nigeria on Saturday and has been handed the No 1 shirt by Gareth Southgate for the upcoming tournament in Russia.

However, Butland insists he has not given up hope of becoming England’s first-choice goalkeeper and is determined to prove his worth against Costa Rica on Thursday.

“Until there is an official announcement whereby I’m not playing then I will keep fighting and I’ll pushing and staking my claim to be the No 1, regardless of shirt number,” he said.

“We’ll see what happens. I’ll push myself as hard as I can and push the others as hard as I can as well.”

Butland admits he is unsure when Southgate will choose to name his first-choice goalkeeper for England’s opening World Cup game against Tunisia on June 18.

“I couldn’t tell you, I don’t have that information for you,” admitted the Stoke ‘keeper. “Until that decision or discussion is had, I will keep doing everything I can to keep that door open and stake a claim for it.”