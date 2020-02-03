<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has backed Odion Ighalo to deliver good performances for Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Ighalo joined the Red Devils few minutes to the end of the January transfer window on a six months loan deal from Shaghai Shenhua.

The player had since arrived England and will resume training with the rest of the sqaud on Monday.

Speaking to journalists on the arrival of Ighalo, Stam who won the premier league title with United said the player has nothing to lose and should play with out pressure.





The Dutch legend added that he’s confident the former Nigerian international will deliver the good for the Club.

“He’s got nothing to lose because nobody thought he would be a United player.

“United have the confidence in him. We’re all a bit surprised, but he can just go in there and do his thing. We all want to see United get back up there.”

“He’s now playing with better players than he was at Watford, so he will get more opportunities to score than at Watford.”

“I’m sure he’s got the ability. He wasn’t their first choice, but you assume people have seen him and trust what he can bring.” He concluded.