Lille and Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe has been nominated for the Player’s Player of the Year award in France.

He faces stiff competition from Brazil’s Neymar, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina’s Angel Di Maria who al helped Paris Saint-Germain retain the French League title.

The fifth nominee is France’s Hatem Ben Arfa, who was part of the Rennes team who beat PSG in the French Cup final.

The shortlist has been announced by the French player’s union, UNFP.

This season 23-year-old has scored 20 goals in 35 matches for Lille, who are second in Ligue with four games to play.

The France-born forward also scored on his last appearance for Ivory Coast in March as they beat Rwanda 3-0 in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.