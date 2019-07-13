<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ivory Coast head coach Ibrahim Kamara has set his sights on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

This comes after the Elephants were eliminated from the 2019 tournament by Algeria in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Lille OSC attacker Nicolas Pepe and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha are seen as key elements of a potentially exciting new generation in Ivory Coast.

“To build a team takes time,” Kamara said on Ahram online.

“This Cup of Nations was an internship that allowed the younger players to understand and learn.

“This is a squad that will improve in future competitions.”

Kamara is hoping to guide the Elephants to their third AFCON title in 2021 with the tournament set to be hosted by Cameroon.

“Our next immediate target is the next Cup of Nations in 2021.

“It is necessary to prepare now, keep this same state of mind for future battles,” the coach added.