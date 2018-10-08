



Ivory Coast and Goztepe defender Adama Traore has been ruled out for the rest of the Turkish season after damaging knee ligaments.

The left-back, 28, picked up the injury in Friday’s 3-1 Super Lig defeat at Kasimpasa.

Elephants coach Ibrahim Kamara has called up Angers’ Abdoulaye Bamba as a replacement for the back-to-back 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic.

“Adama Traore suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture and faces a six months rehabilitation process,” Goztepe announced on its website.

A regular for his Turkish club this season, he holds Australian citizenship after a five year spell down under with Gold Coast United and Melbourne Victory between 2009 and 2014.

Traore, who had previously played in Portugal and Switzerland, represented Ivory Coast at under-20 and under-23 levels before making his senior debut against Sierra Leone in September 2015. He has won 13 caps for the 2015 African champions.

Meanwhile, Senegalese club-mate Lamine Gassama also sustained a groin injury on Friday against Kasimpasa and has been replaced in the Senegal squad by Poland-based Pape Djibril Diaw.