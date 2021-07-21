Football

Ivan Rakitic: Why Cristiano Ronaldo called me after joining Juventus

1 min ago
Agency
Cristiano Ronaldo and Pep Guardiola were honoured at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, the duo named player and coach of the century respectively.

Sevilla ace Ivan Rakitic has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo gave him a call after he made his move to Juventus in 2019.

Rakitic, who left Camp Nou two seasons ago, stated this in a chat with 24sata.

He noted that Ronaldo wanted him to join Juventus in Serie A but that he preferred to join Barcelona.

“In the summer of 2019, Cristiano called me personally to suggest I go to Juve,” said the Croatia international.

“He told me that the club wanted me too, but the transfer didn’t go through. Barcelona were asking for €50m and it was too much.”

Rakitic also told 24sata: “Ronaldo is one of the greatest of all time. You really enjoy watching him and what he’s doing at Juventus.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter and Telegram

Recommended Stories

Related Stories