Ivan Rakitic: Why Cristiano Ronaldo called me after joining Juventus

Sevilla ace Ivan Rakitic has disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo gave him a call after he made his move to Juventus in 2019.
Rakitic, who left Camp Nou two seasons ago, stated this in a chat with 24sata.
He noted that Ronaldo wanted him to join Juventus in Serie A but that he preferred to join Barcelona.
“In the summer of 2019, Cristiano called me personally to suggest I go to Juve,” said the Croatia international.
“He told me that the club wanted me too, but the transfer didn’t go through. Barcelona were asking for €50m and it was too much.”
Rakitic also told 24sata: “Ronaldo is one of the greatest of all time. You really enjoy watching him and what he’s doing at Juventus.”