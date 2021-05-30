This Sunday the Italian national team announced their provisional list of 28 players for the upcoming European Championships, which get underway on 11th June. Midfielder Marco Verratti of PSG features on the list despite currently suffering from a knee injury.

Italy’s provisional list of 28 players to take part in the Euros has been confirmed. Marco Verratti makes a surprising inclusion, despite being currently out injured through a knee problem. According to the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), manager Roberto Mancini didn’t include in his list strikers Moise Kean (PSG) and Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo), nor goalkeeper Alessio Cragno (Cagliari)..

Looking towards the first match of the tournament, planned to take place on 11th June in Rome’s Stadio Olimpico against Turkey, Mancini decided to give himself a few more hours before making official Italy’s definitive 26-man list. That decision has to be made by midnight on June 1.





Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini as well as European champions Jorginho and Emerson Palmieri are the big names on a list that also includes the injuried Verratti, as the team look to wait until the last moments to make a decision about his availability for the Euros. The PSG midfielder has spent the last few weeks out through a knee injury and will not be back in time for Italy’s opener against Turkey.

Italy squad list in full:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino);

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (PSG), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta);

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Frello Jorge Luiz Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (PSG);

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Matteo Politano (Napoli).