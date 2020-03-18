<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Speaking to Radio 24, the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, has welcomed UEFA’s decision to postpone Euro 2020, giving Italy’s domestic leagues more time to finish their seasons this summer. In addition, he hinted at the possiblity of a cut from players’ salaries going towards financial efforts at halting the spread of COVID-19.

“We now have more possibilities to play some matchdays in May and June, in the hope it will be enough before the deadline on 30th June. We’ll prioritise our own calendar. I’m not taking into consideration any extreme crisis planning, it would worry me for our country. Let’s hit the accelerator on the optimism.”





“We’re working with the premise that the league will restart on the 2nd May and that we will complete it, eventually going over into July if we can’t make it for the 30th June. If this isn’t possible we’ll probably resort to the playoff option.”

“A cut to players’ salaries should not be a taboo at this time of emergency, for those at a high level. A spirit of solidarity should prevail in all of us.”