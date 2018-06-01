The Football Association on Thursday named Italian official Marco Guida as referee for Saturday’s prestige friendly between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and England’s Three Lions at Wembley Stadium, London.

Guida will be assisted by compatriots Riccardo Di Fiore and Alessandro Giallatini (Assistant Referees) and Davide Massa (Fourth Official), as well as Michael Fabbri (Video Assistant Referee) and Giulio Dobosz (Assistant Video Assistant Referee).

The match, which is the penultimate pre-World Cup friendly for both teams before their first matches in Russia, will start at 5.15pm UK time.