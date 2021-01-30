



A move to send Roma striker Edin Dzeko to Inter in exchange for Alexis Sanchez fell through due to a failure to meet the wage demands of the players.

As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma sporting director Tiago Pinto was in Milan yesterday to broker the deal but pulled the plug as the two clubs could not make up the €4 million difference in wages between the two players.





Whilst Dzeko currently earns €500,000 more than Sanchez at €7.5m per season, this gap is intensified by Italian tax regulations that do not apply to the latter, following his arrival from Manchester United in England last summer.

Inter are currently refusing to increase their wage budget as they look to cut costs, whilst the suggestion that fellow striker Andrea Pinamonti could also be sent to Roma as a makeweight came to nothing.

Meanwhile, Roma were also reluctant to push through the move as anger across their fanbase grew, and it was a contributing factor in the Giallorossi walking away.