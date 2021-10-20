Italian club suspend falconer for fascist remarks

Juan Bernabe, a falconer for Lazio, has been suspended after a video surfaced showing him cheering for Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the club.

Bernabe is in charge of flying Lazio’s eagle mascot around the Stadio Olimpico before the game. However, after Lazio’s win over Inter Milan last weekend, a video posted on social media showed him chanting “duce, duce” — Mussolini’s nickname — with a group of Lazio fans.

He was also allegedly caught on camera giving a fascist salute.

Lazio supporters have long been chastised for allegedly racist chanting and praising fascism.

Bernabe, who is in charge of the white-headed eagle Olimpia, has been suspended by Lazio, and the club’s contract with the company that supplies him may be terminated.

The statement read: “In recent weeks, the Lazio Sports Society has sent a letter to suppliers to remind them to respect the Code of Ethics in force and in particular to conduct fully respectful of the principles that have always inspired the company’s activities, both in the sports field and in the ordinary relationships.

“Particular attention has always been placed on the absolute prohibition of proceeding with discriminatory actions and behaviour of any kind under all the profiles protected by art. 3 of the Constitution.

“Therefore, having learned of the existence of the video that portrays Juan Bernabe (not licensed and an employee of a company outside Lazio) in attitudes that offend the company, the fans and the values to which the community is inspired, measures have been taken towards the company aimed at the immediate suspension from the service of the person concerned and the possible termination of existing contracts.”

The video had previously been criticised by Italian Jewish communities, who called on the Italian Football Association to act quickly to eliminate fascism from the game.

“There can be no ambiguity or hesitation before the ostentation of gestures and symbols that re-invoke fascist ideals,” said Noemi Di Segni, president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities.

“The behaviour of the handler of the eagle Olimpia, Lazio’s symbol, immortalized in a video that went viral, leaves no room for doubt.

“The club and the (Italian Football) Federation must intervene with the utmost urgency.

“Fascists and haters must be kicked out of the world of football.”