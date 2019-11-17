<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Italian youth club fired manager Massimiliano Riccini for disrespecting the opposition after his team bagged a 27-0 win on Saturday.

Invictasauro, an under-18 side from Tuscany, demolished Marina Calcio and scored an incredible 27 goals.

According to ESPN, the losing side were dealing with a host of injury problems and had an outfield player in goal as a result.

They were also bottom of the table, while Invictasauro led the standings.

Marina sporting director Tiberio Pratesi lodged a complaint and later received a phone call from Invictasauro with an apology. Their president, Paolo Brogelli, released a public statement to announce Riccini’s sacking:

“We were stunned and deeply regretful when hearing that our Juniores team had beaten Marina Calcio 27-0. The values of youth team football are antithetical to such a thing. The opponent must always be respected and that did not happen today.

“As president, I sincerely apologise to the Marina club. I announce that our directors decided, unanimously, to sack coach Riccini. Our coaches have the duty to train young players, but above all to educate them. That did not happen today.”

Per the report, one Invictasauro player finished the match with seven goals, while two of his team-mates scored six.