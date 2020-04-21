<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





James Adeniyi has stated that he is ready to feature for another country rather than his country of origin and birth after efforts to make the cut to play for the Nigerian senior national team has proved abortive.

Adeniyi speaking with newsmen said it is rather very difficult after having to wait for so long without success and revealed that he has had contact from Togo sometimes ago and was close to considering the offer before a development that made him changed his mind.





He thereafter added that he had an Albania passport from his time in Albania and will now welcome a national team invitation from Albania or any other country at this point in his career.

“It’s something that is difficult because I wasn’t playing in England or in top Europe and I wanted to play for Togo national team one time because their coach was talking with one of my teammates but something came up back then and I couldn’t play for them then and again I had an Albania passport as well. If they invite me I will play for them.”