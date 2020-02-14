<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enugu Rangers player and front-runner of the NPFL top scorer chart, Israel Abia has revealed that adapting to life with the flying antelopes has not been easy but promises to turn things around Sunday’s Matchday 16 against Akwa United.

Born and bred in Enugu, Israel in a chat with newsmen said joining Rangers International was joining his dream club as he’s a fan of the club, “I joined Rangers because they are a big team and it’s a club I can showcase my talent on a bigger platform, also I wanted a new challenge. I grew up in Enugu and Ranger is the team I love from my childhood.”





Israel who has scored just once since his abrupt move from Sunshine Stars to Enugu Rangers few games into the 19/20 season believes he can still outrun his competitors to win the NPFL Golden boot, ”Football is a team sport, one person cannot do it alone but with the help of my teammates I can, also with God’s grace and hard-work.”

The player also attributed Rangers 9-games unbeaten run to ‘the excellent work of Coach Salisu Yusuf, determination of the players, love and unity in the team, lots of encouragement from Rangers Management.’

Israel Abia and Mustapha Ibrahim are tied on 8 goals, with Ndifereke Effiong in 3rd place.