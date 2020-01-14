<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Falcons coach Ismaila Mabo has called on the Nigeria Football Federation to allow former senior women players to handle the country’s women’s national teams.

The last a former Super Falcons player handled any of the women’s national team was Florence Omagbemi who was in charge of the senior side.

She led the team to the 2016 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Cameroon before she was replaced by Thomas Dennerby.

Aside Omagbemi, Eucharia Uche took charge of the team and won the 2010 AFCON and also led the team to the 2011 Women’s World Cup.

“Mercy Akide is there, Ann Agumanu (Chiejine) is there, (Rita) Nwadike is there, so many of them are there and they are well trained coaches,” Mabo said.





“I believe our girls can do it, I have full confidence in everyone of them that I have mentioned.

“Our girls should have their destinies in their hands. Mabo as an authority in women’s football is saying we have capable hands and I have mentioned their names.

Mabo added: “And if it’s a must they bring a male coach, then they should bring those who have been doing it, especially with their clubs.”

Mabo led the Falcons to the 1998 Women’s Cup of Nations title hosted by Nigeria.

He was in charge when the Falcons got to the quarter-finals of the 1999 World Cup, the team’s best ever result.

Also, he took the team to the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Summer Olympics. The Falcons got to the quarter-final of the 2004 Olympics.