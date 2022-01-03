Isco’s inner circle thinks about offering him to Tottenham

The ‘Daily Mirror’ reports that Isco Alarcon’s inner circle are studying offering him to Tottenham Hotspur during the January transfer window if he does not get regular game time in upcoming Real Madrid games. Madrid feel that a sale could be an ideal solution in order to get money.

Isco has been at far from his best level for many seasons and his Real Madrid contract ends in June this year. With six months left on his contract and no sign of a new contract, the Real Madrid board have to weigh up whether to extend his contract, let him leave for free ahead of the 2022-23 season or look for a sale this January.

This last option has become more likely recently. Information from the ‘Daily Mirror’ indicates that Isco’s inner circle are thinking of offering him to Tottenham if he does not get a much protagonism as he likes in upcoming games for Carlo Ancelotti’s men. In Sunday’s game with Getafe, he came on in the 85th minute.

Another Premier League club interested in the midfielder are Newcastle. What makes them an option is that since being taken by a rich Saudi consortium, many footballers including Isco have been linked with the club from Tyneside.

Real Madrid are happy to sell him because if Isco decides to go to Spurs, for example, Madrid will be able to sell him and not have to pay Isco the rest of his salary. It would also prevent them from losing the player for nothing in the summer.