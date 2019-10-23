<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Isco has ‘accepted’ that he will be leaving Real Madrid in January and is eyeing a move to the Premier League.

That’s according to a story in AS which claims that the Blancos playmaker has come to terms with his current situation and is now actively looking for a way out of Santiago Bernabéu.

Isco has been limited to just 170 minutes of action this season despite Real Madrid’s struggles in attack.

As such, the 27-year-old is now ready to leave in the winter window and will aim to join one of England’s major sides.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City are thought to be keen on the former Malaga, with Real Madrid believed to be willing to accept a fee in the region of €50m.