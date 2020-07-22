



The Nigerian duo of Isaac Success and Tom Dele-Bashiru and their teammates are facing the huge possibility of getting a pay cut at Watford who are deep in relegation waters.

Watford face a damaging financial headache if they are relegated as a number of their stars have their salaries ring-fenced, according to a report by Sportsmail.

The majority of players at Vicarage Road are contractually obliged to take pay cuts of up to 50 per cent if Watford are relegated to the Championship this week.

But a number of their biggest earners are not bound by those deals. The prospect of players continuing to receive Premier League money while playing in the second tier would become a major strain on the club’s finances.





It would almost certainly mean Watford looking to sell their highest earners, although, parachute payments could make it easier to sustain the existing wage bill in the short term.

The Hornets look destined for relegation as they were pounded 4-0 by Manchester City at Vicarage Road on Tuesday while they will meet Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to finish off the season.

Success missed Watford’s Premier League loss to Man City as a result of a long-term injury while compatriot, Dele-Bashiru failed to make the match-day squad.

The former has made five league appearances this season while the latter is yet to make his EPL debut for the club which is still close to the relegation spot.