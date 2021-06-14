Isaac Success would like to stay and fight for his place at promoted Watford.

The Nigerian has been buoyed by his increased involvement in the squad towards the end of last season and feels he has shown Xisco Munoz enough to be in with a chance of playing more once the Premier League starts in August.





The Watford Observer says the striker is not interested in moving away and his preference is to stick around at Vicarage Road and challenge for a place in the squad.

That decision could be taken out of his hands, but other dominoes will have to fall first before that point is reached.

The 25-year-old has two seasons remaining on his current contract.