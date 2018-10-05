



Isaac Success’s goal against Tottenham Hotspur in the third round of the League Cup has been shortlisted for Watford’s Goal of the Month award for September 2018.

The Nigeria international has to beat off competition from Roberto Pereyra, Craig Cathcart and Andre Gray to win the monthly accolade.

Within forty seconds of the restart, Success used his strength and pace to shrug off Ivorian defender Serge Aurier before blasting the ball home from 12 yards.

In September, the Hornets scored three goals against Tottenham and all have been nominated for the Goal of the Month.

As at the time of filing this report, Success was not doing badly in the poll, as he’s second with 33 percent, behind Andre Gray, whose strike against Manchester United leads the way.