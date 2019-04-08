<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Isaac Success celebrated Watford’s FA Cup final feat with an Instagram post, including a photo of the team jubilating in the dressing room after edging Wolverhampton Wanderers in the semi-finals at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Javi Gracia’s side came from two goals against Wolves to win the match W-2 in extra-time.

Success who is currently recuperating from a knee injury was not listed in the matchday squad for Watford.

Gerard Deulofeu came off the bench to score either side (79th and 104th) of Troy Deeney’s 90th minute penalty goal. Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez had shot Wolves into 2-0 lead in the 36th and 62nd minutes respectively.

“From the street to Fa cup final, God you’re great ?????? well done boys @watfordfcofficial,” the Nigeria international wrote beneath his post on Instagram of him and his teammates celebrating the victory.

Success has scored three goals in 27 appearances so far this term for the Hornets.