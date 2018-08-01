Iraq Football Association have formally offered Sven-Goran Eriksson the job as head coach of the national team, according to Sky.

It was gathered Eriksson, who met officials from the Iraqi FA in Istanbul last week, has been offered a three-year deal which will cover the Asia Cup and World Cup qualifiers.

The former England boss, who has been linked with the Cameroon head coach job, is expected to let the Iraq FA know his decision on the offer next week.

Eriksson, 70, held talks with Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) officials last week about the prospect of replacing Hugo Broos, who left in February.

Fecafoot said: “After the interview with Sven-Goran Eriksson and taking into account the other existing offers, Fecafoot will reveal in the next few days its choice of permanent coach for our national team.”

After enjoying great success as a club coach on the continent, Eriksson managed England between 2001 and 2006, taking them to the World Cup quarter-finals on two occasions.