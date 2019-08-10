<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter’s Croatian international winger Ivan Perisic has accepted Bundesliga giants FC Bayern Munich’s offer to join the Bavarian’s on a season long loan, Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia reports.

According to the report, the former Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund player will join the reigning Bundesliga champions in a loan that will cost Bayern €5 million for the loan and include an option to make the transfer permanent set at €20 million.

Furthermore, it is reported that Bayern Munich will also pay the Croatian’s entire wages which cost the Nerazzurri just over €7 million before taxes.

The only thing left before the Croatian FIFA World Cup finalist from 2018 will leave Italy, is the final seal of approval from Nerazzurri President Steven Zhang which is expected to arrive at any minute.

At which point Perisic will fly to Germany undergo his medical examinations before putting pen to paper on a deal that will initially keep him at Bayern for the upcoming season.