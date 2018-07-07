Some ex-international football players have thrown their weight behind the creation of eight Viewing Centres spread across Lagos State for the duration of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Tournament.

They also lauded the State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode for the initiative, tagged #MyLagosMyFootball, which according to them has gone a long way to foster enthusiasm in sports among Lagosians, especially football.

The Viewing Centres were created by the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Sports Commission with partnership support from International Breweries PLC, makers of Trophy Lager Beer, Hero and Budweiser for Lagosians to watch live football matches of the ongoing Russia 2018 World Cup.

Some of the former Nigerian ex-internationals on Friday during a meeting with the Executive Chairman and Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh and Mr. Babatunde Bank-Anthony and members of the Commission’s Governing Board said that they were happy with what Governor Ambode had done by approving the establishment of the viewing centres across the State for Lagosians to enjoy the World Cup.

Ex-Super Eagles star Waheed Akanni said they were privileged to be part of the #MyLagosMyFootball initiative spread across the eight viewing centres to support the Governor and also to appreciate him for recognising their effort and service to their fatherland.

On his part, another ex-international, Friday Elaho, said the Viewing Centres were a welcome development for them to come in, just as he thanked Governor Ambode for giving so much enthusiasm towards Sports.

“This is why you see all ex-internationals coming together to support the Governor’s initiative. This is the first of its kind and very commendable. Football is a sport that unites Nigerians regardless of their ethnicity or religion. It’s the same language every Nigerian speaks and these centres have contributed immensely to bringing people together to enjoy the game of football,” Elaho said.

Executive Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Kweku Adebayo Tandoh, said Governor Ambode was committed to honouring ex-internationals for their sacrifice for the State and the Country, adding that they would never be forgotten for what they have done.

Also speaking, Mr. Taju Disu a former ex-international and now the Supervisor for Agriculture, Youth and Sports, Surulere Local Government, described the idea of the viewing centre as fantastic.

“I give kudos to the Lagos State Sports Commission for deeming it fit to facilitate this laudable project. Governor Ambode has done well and has surpassed what people think he can do,” Disu said.