Former Nigeria international Raphael Chukwu-Ndukwe has urged players of the Super Eagles to continue to work hard and impress at club level because the gains are what is currently been enjoyed at the senior national team.

Chukwu-Ndukwe speaking with newsmen said the current set of players have age on their side and regular playing time at club level will continue to boost the confidence of the players which will also reflect in their national team outing for Nigeria.

“Those young boys, age is on their side and many of them are playing regularly in their club. That’s to show the progress we are getting from the younger players who are coming up.

“They concentrate in playing for their clubs because what is helping them now is because they are playing regularly in their club so it has given them confidence.

“They have faced every opponent they need to face in the league. The more you play against top class players, it gives you more confidence.”