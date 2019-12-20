<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria international John Utaka has thrown his weight behind Gernot Rohr to continue coaching the senior national team amid speculation surrounding his future.

Utaka stated that the German tactician has done a good job thus far, adding that there are good results in friendly matches, like against Brazil.

“Gernot Rohr? I think he is a good coach and he has proven it,” Utaka said on the radio programme Top Girondins.

“Nigeria just had a good AFCON (3rd place) and there are good results in friendly matches, like against Brazil. He is a very good coach, I like him.”

The former Montpellier striker also shared his views on Samuel Kalu who has been limited to just three starts in the last ten games in the Ligue 1.

“If Samuel Kalu can be regular under his (Rohr) orders? In football, everything is possible, and it also depends on what the coach puts in place . But with work everything is possible and work is what pays in the end,” he concluded.