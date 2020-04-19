<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Internacional have joined Botafago in the race to sign former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi.

Mikel have been linked with a move to Botafago in recent weeks but Internacional are now looking to secure his services.

The former Chelsea midfielder has also confirmed talks with Botafago, but hinted he has not make up his mind yet on the move.





Mundo Deportivo reports that Internacional officials are already in touch with Mikel and are determined to bring him to Brazil.

Mikel mutually terminated his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor a month ago over coronavirus fears.