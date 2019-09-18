<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Coach of Nigeria’s women senior Christopher Danjuma has stated that his attention is solely on ensuring Nigeria qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Danjuma was appointed as interim coach, following the resignation Thomas Dennerby, but the he told newsmen, his focus is on reaching the Olympics and playing good football.

“I’m a Nigerian and any time I’m called to duty, I do it with my whole heart. Above the person put up front is the support that comes from behind,” the Coach said.

“I solicit the support of everyone, to push and encourage us to see that qualifying for the Olympics Games 2020 is a reality.

“It’s a feat that can be achieved, all we have to do is put our weight behind the team and by the grace of God we will be there.”