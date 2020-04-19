<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lille striker Victor Osimhen could be the next Nigerian player to represent Inter Milan if reports emanating from the Italian press are anything to go by.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that Osimhen is one of the players being targeted by Inter Milan as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who is heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Leipzig’s Timo Werner, Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic are the other players being considered by the Nerazzurri, with the German their primary target.





After joining Lille from Sporting Charleroi in August 2019, Osimhen has been one of the revelations of the Ligue 1 this season, scoring 13 goals in 27 matches and has produced five assists.

Inter Milan face English Premier League and La Liga competition for the Nigeria international as the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Sevilla are also tracking his progress in France.

Lille chiefs have repeatedly stated that Osimhen is in their plans for the 2020-2021 season, however, it is thought that a monster bid of more than 80 million euros could make them change their mind.