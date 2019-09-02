<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mauro Icardi and his wife, and agent, Wanda Icardi, are en route to Paris with the striker set to join Paris Saint Germain but the move depends on a contract extension being formalised according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport.

As per other reports doing the rounds, Icardi has an agreement in principle with the club over a one-year contract extension but this extension has yet to be confirmed and unless it is confirmed, the move to the French capital will be off.

Icardi is set to join PSG on a season long loan which will earn Inter €5 million. The French powerhouses will have an option to sign him on a permanent basis next Summer for a sum of €65 million.

The report from the Milan based news outlet goes on to state that Inter have great optimism that the deal can be completed ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline at 10pm CET.