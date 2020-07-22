



Inter chief executive Giuseppe ‘Beppe’ Marotta will try, as much as possible, to satisfy the demands that Manchester United have laid out for Alexis Sanchez according to a report from Italian news outlet FCInter1908.it.

Talks with the Premier League club are from simple as the Red Devils have changed their mind regarding price and formula on man occasions already.

Inter were initially only open to loaning him again but the report explains that the Nerazzurri club are now thinking about a permanent move for the Chilean international but do not wish to spend any more than €12-13 million on him.





Marotta intends to offer such a figure well aware that he will be doing Manchester United a real favour by taking Sanchez’s huge wages of their wage bill.

Inter will also need to find an agreement with the player himself over personal terms and the Italian tax laws will help in this regard. The report concludes that the player is also willing to make a small sacrifice in order to be able to stay at Inter.