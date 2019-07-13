Inter have announced the signing of Nicolò Barella from Cagliari on a five-year deal.
Barella has been one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe this summer, with both Juventus and Chelsea – pre-transfer ban – keen on the 22-year-old.
However it’s Antonio Conte’s side who have won the race for his signature, paying a reported €50m for the privilege.
