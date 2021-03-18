Samir Handanovic

Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has tested positive for coronavirus, a day after defender Danilo D’Ambrosio, the Serie A leaders announced on Wednesday.

“The Covid-19 test that Samir Handanovic underwent this morning (Wednesday) has come back positive,” the club said, adding that the 36-year-old Slovenian was already in quarantine at home.

D’Ambrosio, 32, tested positive on Monday, having not played at the weekend against Torino after feeling unwell.

Inter moved nine points clear on top of the league with a 2-1 win in Turin, and next host Sassuolo as they target a first league title since 2010.

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended