



Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic has tested positive for coronavirus, a day after defender Danilo D’Ambrosio, the Serie A leaders announced on Wednesday.

“The Covid-19 test that Samir Handanovic underwent this morning (Wednesday) has come back positive,” the club said, adding that the 36-year-old Slovenian was already in quarantine at home.

📑 | OFFICIAL STATEMENT Samir Handanovic has tested positive for Covid-19 👇 https://t.co/WDj3mkpArA

— Inter (@Inter_en) March 17, 2021

D’Ambrosio, 32, tested positive on Monday, having not played at the weekend against Torino after feeling unwell.

Inter moved nine points clear on top of the league with a 2-1 win in Turin, and next host Sassuolo as they target a first league title since 2010.