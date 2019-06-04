<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Inter Milan are set to turn their attention to Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to concerns over the asking price for Romelu Lukaku.

Antonio Conte was said to be interested in Lukaku as one of his first signings since taking over at Inter, with star striker Mauro Icardi potentially on his way out.

However, doubts have now arisen over Manchester United’s £80m valuation of the Belgian center-forward, meaning the former Chelsea boss may have to look elsewhere.

According to TMW, one name that Inter are considering as an alternative is Aubameyang, who may be tempted to leave Arsenal after their loss in the Europa League final meant they missed out on Champions League qualification for next year.

The Gabonese striker – who spent time with Inter’s rivals AC Milan as a youth player – has scored an impressive 41 goals in 65 games for Arsenal since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, and has a contract until 2021.