Inter have knocked back a loan offer from Manchester United for Matias Vecino, according to a report from Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia.

The Uruguayan midfielder is understood to have been place don the transfer list by Inter but they have no interest in loaning him out.

The Nerazzurri club want to either sell the former Fiorentina player outright or use him as part of a swap deal with another club.





Reports elsewhere in the media have suggested that Inter and Napoli are in fact in talks over a potential swap deal that would see Vecino and Allan exchanged.

Other recent reports in the media have stated that both Lazio and Everton have shown an interest in signing Vecino, who is uner contract with Inter until the end of the 2021/22 season.

This season Vecino has made 17 appearances across all competitions. In 1136 minutes on the park, he has scored two goals and provided a single assist.