Christian Eriksen played the whole ninety minutes as Tottenham Hotspur won 2-1 against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third-round replay on Tuesday night.

The Danish midfielder was booed by a section of the home crowd before the game when his name was read out. He applauded the fans after the game, and even gave his shirt to a young fan which possibly indicates that it could be his final appearance for the club.

Per Fabrizio Romano of The Guardian, Serie A giants Inter Milan have submitted a bid in the region of £8.5 million to sign the Spurs midfielder.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in six months, and he is keen to move elsewhere in search of a new challenge. In fact, he has informed Inter that he is willing to join them, and that too before the end of the transfer window.

Jose Mourinho discusses Christian Eriksen's future after the midfielder featured in Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Middlesbrough:

"If his decision is to leave, I think he has to leave with his head up, if he gives everything”.#THFC #COYS #TOTMID #FACup

pic.twitter.com/yMi6BBfgel — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) January 14, 2020

Inter have offered him a four-year deal, which could be extended by another six months if they can persuade Tottenham to sell the player this month. Getting him agree to a personal deal won’t be an issue, but Inter have a big task in hand to reach an agreement with Spurs.

The Nerazzurri have made initial contact with the north London giants, and have tabled an offer in the region of £8.5m which is well below Tottenham’s £17 million of the player.

With Eriksen almost hellbent in leaving the club, and Jose Mourinho resigned to losing him, it is now a matter of time before a deal can be thrashed out. Spurs have moved quickly to find a replacement, with Gedson Fernandes close to joining the club on an 18-month loan deal.