<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Inter defender Stefan de Vrij will miss the visit of his former club Lazio on Sunday due to a thigh injury, the Serie A club have announced.

De Vrij missed Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Belarus on Thursday and the subsequent 3-2 defeat to Germany.

The centre-back had a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of the problem he sustained in training with his national team.

It revealed an issue with the adductor muscle in his right thigh and Inter have consequently put him on a personalised training schedule.

They plan to re-evaluate his condition early next week, meaning he is not likely to feature in the Serie A match against Lazio, whom he departed for Inter at the end of last season.