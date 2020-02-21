<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has set sight on three Chelsea players as he aimed to raid the Blues for reinforcement at the end of the season.

Conte would be back at Chelsea to sign three players that have been sparingly used by manager Frank Lampard in the Chelsea squad.





Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri, and Olivier Giroud are the players on Conte’s radar for Inter Milan as he looked set to break Juventus stronghold on the Serie A this season.

Conte has manage these players and he knows how good they are during his time at the Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea has already lined up their replacement with the Blues ready to sign Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell, Lyon Moussa Dembele and Borussia Dortmund Jadon Sancho.