Inter Milan

Inter Milan have unveiled their new third kit for the 2018-19 season — a handsome strip that pays homage to local Milanese culture and history.

The off-white shirt features a swirled motif inspired by the marble floors of the Duomo di Milano, the famous Gothic cathedral situated in the heart of the city that took six centuries to complete.

Inter introduced the jersey by having similarly rock solid defender Milan Skriniar “sculpt” it from a block of marble.

The Nerrazzurri are due to wear their new alternative kit for the first time on Saturday afternoon when they host Parma in Serie A.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR