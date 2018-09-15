Inter Milan have unveiled their new third kit for the 2018-19 season — a handsome strip that pays homage to local Milanese culture and history.

The off-white shirt features a swirled motif inspired by the marble floors of the Duomo di Milano, the famous Gothic cathedral situated in the heart of the city that took six centuries to complete.

In the name of Milano, from the hands of Milan. That’s how we sculpted this season’s third shirt. pic.twitter.com/jqRi8JrOs4 — Inter (@Inter_en) September 15, 2018

Inter introduced the jersey by having similarly rock solid defender Milan Skriniar “sculpt” it from a block of marble.

The Nerrazzurri are due to wear their new alternative kit for the first time on Saturday afternoon when they host Parma in Serie A.