Inter Milan want to sign Romelu Lukaku and Victor Moses this summer; once they have appointed Antonio Conte as their new head coach.

The former Chelsea boss is expected to replace Luciano Spalletti at Inter next week, according to Sky in Italy, and both players are believed to be on his wishlist.

Conte tried to sign Lukaku in the summer of 2017 when he was still at Stamford Bridge, but the striker opted to move to Manchester United from Everton instead.

The Belgium international has scored 42 goals in 96 games for United, but failed to score in his last eight games this season and often found Marcus Rashford chosen ahead of him as the team’s central striker after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became manager.

Last month, Lukaku revealed his desire to one day play in Serie A, describing a move to Italy as a “dream”.

Moses was a regular for Chelsea during Conte’s time at the club, establishing himself as the right wing-back in the side that won the Premier League in 2017.

However, the Nigerian lost his place following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri this season and was loaned to Fenerbahce in January.

Moses has been a regular at the Turkish side and his deal there runs until 2020, meaning Inter would have to negotiate his release from Fenerbahce if they want to take him to the San Siro.